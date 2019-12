Govt approves 7 projects to set up FM transmitters along Indo-Nepal border

The government has approved seven projects for setting up FM transmitters in the premises of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to strengthen FM coverage along the Indo-Nepal border.

Information and Broadcasting Minister told Lok Sabha that projects would be in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"These are for Bathnaha (Araria), Narkatiaganj (West Champaran) and Sitamarhi in Bihar, Gadaniya (Lakhimpur Kheri), Nanpara (Bahraich) and Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh and Champawat, Uttarakhand," he said in a written reply on Friday.