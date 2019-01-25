JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

National Voters' Day celebrated across northeast

'#ParayaKaamApna' is BJP's development mantra: SP
Business Standard

Govt awards 235 routes under regional air connectivity scheme

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government Friday announced awarding 235 routes under the third round of the regional connectivity scheme.

SpiceJet, IndiGo, Jet Airways, Air India subsidiary Alliance, and Turbo Aviation are among the operators that have bagged the routes, according to the civil aviation ministry.

The ministry has also approved operation of seaplanes by SpiceJet and Turbo Aviation under the scheme.

Under UDAN-III, 235 routes have been awarded to 11 operators, an official said.

Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) or the regional air connectivity scheme seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as make flying affordable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 17:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements