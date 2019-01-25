Govt awards 235 routes under regional air connectivity scheme

The government Friday announced awarding 235 routes under the third round of the regional connectivity scheme.

SpiceJet, IndiGo, Jet Airways, subsidiary Alliance, and are among the operators that have bagged the routes, according to the civil aviation ministry.

The ministry has also approved operation of seaplanes by and under the scheme.

Under UDAN-III, 235 routes have been awarded to 11 operators, an said.

Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) or the regional air connectivity scheme seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as make flying affordable.

