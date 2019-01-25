T'gana Governor asks youth to enroll as voters

and ESL Narasimhan Friday appealed to students and others who have attained the age of 18, to enrol their names in the electoral rolls and participate in the elections to cast their vote to elect the right government.

According to an official release, he along with Chief Electoral Officer and participated in National Voters Day celebrations held here.

The also distributed voter identity cards to the newly enrolled voters who have attained the age of 18 as on January 1, 2019 and also awarded senior IAS Officials who have conducted the assembly elections in a smooth and peaceful manner, it said.

said the recent Assembly elections were conducted with transparency, increasing the polling percentage without any untoward incidents.

He also said the officials are in the process of preparing for the Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)