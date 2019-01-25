Rahul accuses Modi, Patnaik of befooling farmers

Friday charged and his "junior partner" in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, with befooling farmers by talking big but delivering little, and showering gifts on their industrialist-friends.

Addressing a rally here, Gandhi promised to farmers of Odisha that farm loans will be waived in 10 days if his party is voted to power in the state. Odisha goes for assembly polls later this year.

He gave example of Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, where the party formed its governments recently and fulfilled the commitment of loan waiver well before the 10-day time-period promised.

He alleged that "remote-controls" Patnaik, who heads the state's ruling

The accused and of doing their marketing through industrialists.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)