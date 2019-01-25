Govt awards 235 routes under UDAN, seaplanes to fly on 18 routes

Seaplanes will fly on 18 air routes among the 235 routes awarded Friday under the government's ambitious regional connectivity scheme that will also connect 16 unserved airports and six water aerodromes.

Announcing the awards of the third round of regional air connectivity scheme or UDAN, Civil Aviation said as many as 69.30 lakh seats would be added on an annual basis across the 235 routes. More than 1 lakh seats would be through seaplanes.

Besides, the civil aviation ministry announced that would operate international flights under from to and

SpiceJet, IndiGo, Jet Airways, subsidiary or Alliance Air, and are among the operators that have bagged the routes in the third round.

Other operators that have been awarded routes are Andaman Airways Pvt Ltd, and Pvt Ltd, Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Heritage Aviation, and Zexus Air Services Pvt Ltd.

Together, 73 proposals of the 11 operators have been approved by the ministry.

A total of 89 airports, including 16 unserved and 17 underserved aerodromes, would be connected under the third round of (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), which seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as make flying affordable.

Out of them, two proposals for operating seaplanes are from and one from Turbo Aviation, R N Choubey said.

Six water aerodromes would be connected with flights. They are at River Front and Umrangso Reservoir (Assam), (Telangana), Sabarmati River Front, Shatrunjay Dam, and (Gujarat).

A said seaplanes would operate on 18 routes.

Choubey said the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) requirements for the total seats -- 69.30 lakh -- under the latest round are estimated to be around Rs 1,167 crore.

The VGF is shared by the ministry and the states concerned.

The 235 routes, include 46 tourism routes or those that connect tourist destinations.

For tourism routes, there would be no exclusivity of operations and no concessions would be extended.

For UDAN 3, the ministry received 111 initial proposals and 17 counter proposals from 15 bidders covering more than 350 routes.

At present, flights are operating in around 155 UDAN routes.

As per the ministry, 13 lakh seats were created in the first round of and and 29 lakh seats in the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)