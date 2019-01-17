Govt brought 10 pc quota law to 'win some votes': Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the new law to give 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections from general category and alleged the move was to "win some votes."



"An ill-thought and poorly planned proposal which has been pushed by Modi govt only in a desperate hope of winning some votes. Why are no funds being made available to central institutions for expansion? Why does Modi govt want to destroy these institutions?," he tweeted.

The bill was introduced by the government and passed amid criticism by the opposition in the recently concluded winter session of Parliament.

He alleged that the government was damaging farmers and no amount of rhetoric can make up for the loss.

"No amount of jumlas and tamashas can cover up the kind of wilful damage caused to farmers by Modi government, the worst and most callous in independent India's history," he said.

