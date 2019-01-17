Significant rise in Kolkata Metro passenger count, earnings

The Metro Railway's passenger count and earnings have increased significantly in the 9.5 months of the current financial year, compared to the corresponding period in 2017-18, an said Thursday.

During the period from April 1, 2018 to January 15, 2019, the Metro Railway carried 17 crore passengers, which is 3.5 per cent higher than 16.43 crore passengers ferried during the same period in the previous financial year, Metro spokesperson said.

Earnings of the city Metro, which has the lowest fare structure among all Metro railways in the country, have also gone up in these 9.5 months from Rs 156.15 crores last year to Rs 162.7 crores this year which is an increase of 4.19 per cent, Banerjee added.

