JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News

Railways get Rs 70,000 crore from Budget; capex spend pegged at Rs 1.61 trn
Business Standard

Budget 2020: Govt cuts allocation for PM-Kisan by 27.5 pc for this fiscal

The projection of the number of beneficiary farmers has also been lowered to 14 crore from the earlier 14.5 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The final set of suggestions, especially on agriculture loans, from all meetings will be sent to the Centre, which will organise a meeting with banks in September first week
The final set of suggestions, especially on agriculture loans, from all meetings will be sent to the Centre, which will organise a meeting with banks in September first week

The government has proposed a lower allocation of Rs 54,370.15 crore for PM-Kisan scheme this fiscal, as against the budget projection of Rs 75,000 crore because of implementation hurdles in some states, according to the Budget document.

Despite lower outgo on the PM-Kisan scheme -- under which Rs 6,000 is being provided to eligible farmers per year in three equal instalments, the government has kept the budget estimate for the next fiscal at the same level of Rs 75,000 crore.

The government has disbursed over Rs 43,000 crore to more than 8 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme so far.

According to sources, the allocation has been reduced in the Revised Estimate (RE) for the current fiscal as some states, including West Bengal, have not rolled out this scheme and many others do not have proper data of the farmers.

The projection of the number of beneficiary farmers has also been lowered to 14 crore from the earlier 14.5 crore.
First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU