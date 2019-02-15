Embuldeniya takes five wickets in Sri Lanka debut

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner claimed a on his debut and sparked a South African collapse on the third day of the first Test on Friday.

Embuldeniya, 22, took five for 66 as were bowled out for 259 in their second innings, leaving to get 304 to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Opening batsmen and reduced the target to 276 by adding 28 without loss by tea.

were on course to set the tourists a more challenging target when they reached 251 for five, with and looking solid in a sixth wicket partnership of 60.

But Embuldeniya, who bowled with impressive control, bowled Philander to start a collapse in which the last five wickets fell for eight runs.

Left-arm swing bowler dismissed Du Plessis for 90 three overs later and the rest of the batting crumbled.

Fernando took four for 71 to follow up a career-best four for 62 in the first innings.

Du Plessis played a solid innings, facing 182 balls and hitting 11 fours before he padded up to a ball from Fernando which swung in and trapped him palpably in front of his stumps.

Du Plessis and (55) put on 96 for the fifth wicket. De Kock was in sparkling form in a 62-ball innings before he went back on his stumps to Embuldeniya and was leg before to a ball which spun in to the left-hander and kept low.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)