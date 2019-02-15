Western Railway launches two new trains

The Western Railway (WR) Friday announced the launch of two new express trains - one from Mumbai's suburb of to Bhusaval in North Maharashtra and the other linking Madhya Pradesh's commercial hub of to the temple town of

The new trains will not only facilitate passengers of relevant areas, but also will play an important role in overall development of respective regions and ensure direct rail connectivity between these places, Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer, WR, said in a press release here.

The first train (No 19003), named Khandesh Mail, will depart from (Terminus) every Saturday, and Wednesday at 11.50 pm and reach Bhusaval at 12 noon the next day, the release said.

On its return journey, the train (No 19004) will leave Bhusaval at 5.40 pm every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday and arrive at (T) at 5.05 am the next day.

The second train (No 19663), named IndoreKhajuraho Express, will depart from every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and at 3.55 pm and reach at 6 am the next day.

On its return journey, the train (No 19664) will leave every Sunday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at 11.30 pm and reach at 1.50 pm the next day, the release said.

"In its inaugural run on February 16, the Khajuraho- Indore Express will run as a special train (No 09664). It will depart from Khajuraho at 10.50 am and reach Indore 2.10 am the next day," the release added.

