The coffin of Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash between and Cardiff, arrived in on Friday ahead of his funeral in his hometown of

The flight carrying the body landed shortly after 9:00am (1200 GMT) at A van waited to drive it to funeral ceremonies in northeastern Santa Fe, the capital of province, before it is returned to the family for final rites on Saturday.

"This is a day of historic grief for We could never have imagined this, we are all in a state of shock," said Daniel Ribero, of the San Martin de club, where played for 10 years.

Sala's body was recovered from the plane wreckage in the last week. He was flying to his new team, side City, from his old French club when his plane went missing on January 21.

The 28-year-old died of "head and trunk injuries," an inquest in England heard on Monday.

He was traveling in a light aircraft that disappeared near the British island of

The wreckage was found on the seabed but 59-year-old remains missing.

gave a rousing send off on Sunday, playing a match in a special all black kit for the occasion, with each wearing the Argentine's name on the back of their jersey rather than their own.

Sala's wake is due to begin at 7:00am on Saturday with most of Progreso's 3,000 inhabitants expected to pay their respects by laying a flower on the coffin.

The wake will take place in the San Martin club's gym before Sala's body is transported to a crematorium in

"The last time he came here, during in Russia, he asked to join us for our barbecue at the club," said Ribeiro, pointing to Sala's humility and simplicity.

Representatives of Nantes and will attend Sala's funeral. The two clubs are locked in a dispute over whether should pay Sala's 17 million euro ($19 million) transfer fee.

Sala's fame in Progreso cannot be overstated.

The son of a and housewife, he made his senior debut for the local club at just 15.

"He was a wisp, skinny, he was only 15 but you could tell he had a future, he loved to train," said Daniel Demonte, the

"While his friends went for a barbecue, he went for a run."



Demonte said Sala's greatest dream had been to play in the English Premier League, something that seemed about to become a reality.

was "the club's pride and joy," said fan

"Last year he went to watch the kids at training, he was generous.

"He never forgot where he came from. He could have chosen other destinations around the world but he came back to Progreso whenever he could.

