Govt move to unlock ONGC, OIL gas

The government plan to offer PSUs special incentives for discoveries in difficult and unviable areas will help raise India's production as it will unlock output in a dozen fields of state-owned ONGC and OIL, officials said Sunday.

currently produces about 90 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) of and has ambitious plans to double output by 2022 to reduce its reliance on imports and replace some of the polluting liquid fuels to cut emissions.

Speaking on sidelines of the Petrotech conference here on the outskirts of Delhi, officials said ONGC and OIL have a dozen discoveries, which are unviable at current government mandated

These finds, they said, need a higher price and the government plans for special incentives for them would help bring them to production quickly.

had last month stated "special incentive besides the incentive already provided" will be given to difficult fields of ONGC.

"We dont know what that incentive will be, but we presume it will be a higher and remunerative price," an said.

State-owned Oil and (ONGC) and Ltd (OIL) have not been able to develop the discoveries or bring them to production as the current of USD 3.36 per million British thermal unit (MMBtu) is way lower than the cost of production.

Officials said ONGC has about 35 billion cubic meters of recoverable reserves in discoveries in the shallow sea off on the east and off and on the blocks.

The three blocks in basin, Gulf of and offshore can produce about 10 mmscmd of gas and an equivalent amount can be produced from its onshore discoveries in blocks like Bantumili, Mandapeta and Bhuvanagiri, they said.

About 5 mmscmd of production can be added by making some investment in existing fields like High South, Neelam and B-127 Cluster in the

Ltd (OIL) has an onland discovery in the basin in with over 3 billion cubic meters of recoverable reserves, but needs a higher price to bring it to production.

The officials said all these fields can be expeditiously developed and monetised in case pricing and marketing freedom is granted by the government.

ONGC and OIL want a price of over USD 6 per MMBtu to help them produce the gas without suffering any losses.

In the absence of a viable gas price, they will have to mothball USD 3 billion projects, the officials said.

The BJP-led government had in October 2014, evolved a new pricing formula using rates prevalent in like US, and to determine price in a net importing country.

Prices using this formula are calculated semi-annually. While the government has allowed a higher rate of USD 7.67 per mmBtu for in difficult areas like the deep sea, ONGC's basin block KG-OSN-2004/1, which has about 15 bcm of recoverable reserves, is in shallow waters and does not qualify as a 'difficult field'.

Similar is the fate of Mumbai basin block MB-OSN-2005/1 on the western side. The block GK-28/42 in Gulf of is a nomination block which does not qualify for higher rates, they said.

The onland discoveries of ONGC and OIL too do not qualify for the higher rates. While ONGC's KG block can produce a peak output of 5 mmscmd, the same from GK-28/42 is expected to be around 2.5 mmscmd. Peak output from MB-OSN-2005/1 is expected to a little less than 3 mmscmd.

Dharmendra Pradhan, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on March 20, 2017, had stated that the cost of production of natural gas in the prolific Krishna Godavari basin is between USD 4.99 to USD 7.30 per mmBtu.

The same for other basins is in the range of USD 3.80 to USD 6.59 per mmBtu, he had said, adding the production cost of vary from field to field depending upon the size of the reservoir, location, logistics and availability of surface facilities.

