Govt open to further reforms to attract more investments: FM Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
12 MNCs want to shift to India from China, take advantage of lower tax: FM
'Absolutely unfair' to say govt averse to criticism: FM Sitharaman
Indian economy currently facing challenges, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Govt, RBI on same page on steps to boost economy: FM tells industry
Sitharaman picks fiscal discipline over calls for stimulus to economy
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is open to further reforms for making India a more attractive investment destination.
The government has taken various steps, including reduction of corporate tax, she said at India-Sweden Business Summit here.
"I only can invite and assure that the Government of India is committed for further reforms in various sectors whether it is banking, mining or insurance and so on," she said.
She invited Swedish firms to invest in infrastructure development projects.
India plans to invest about Rs 1 trillion in infrastructure sector in the next five years.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU