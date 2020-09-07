IMD developing flood warning system for Bengaluru, Kolkata: Govt

The India Meteorological Department is developing a flood warning system for Bengaluru and Kolkata, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said on Monday.

He said that more cities are witnessing flooding because of urbanisation and chocking of drainage system.

The has already developed a flood warning system for Mumbai and Chennai, Rajeevan said, adding the one for Mumbai was launched in June.

"We are also developing a similar system for Bengaluru and Kolkata," he said at a press briefing.

To a question on doppler radars, he said their numbers are being enhanced across the country. A radar is also coming up near Kannur airport in Kerala, Rajeevan added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)