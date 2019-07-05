JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt raises disinvestment target to Rs 1.05 lakh cr for FY20

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has increased disinvestment target to over Rs 1 lakh crore for the current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while unveiling final Union Budget 2019-20.

In February this year, the government while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 had pegged the disinvestment target of Rs 90,000 crore.

Strategic disinvestment of select public sector undertakings will remain a priority area, she said.

The government proposed to enhance the disinvestment target to Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current financial year, she said.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 13:00 IST

