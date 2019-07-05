Govt's science depts see marginal hike in Budget

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has been earmarked Rs 1,901 crore in the Budget for the year 2019-20, a hike of Rs 101 crore in comparison to the funds allocated in previous fiscal.

The Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology has been allocated Rs 5,880 crore as opposed to Rs 5,114 crore in 2018-19.

The highest allocation of Rs 124 crore has gone to the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyberphysical Systems. The Cabinet approved the multi-disciplinary programme last year.

The Department of Biotechnology, under the Ministry of S&T, has got a marginal hike of Rs 169 crore. It has been allocated Rs 2,580 crore in comparison to Rs 2,411 crore earmarked last year.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been allotted Rs 4,895 crore. Last year, it was allocated Rs 4,572 crore.

There has been a constant demand to hike the monetary allocation for scientific research in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)