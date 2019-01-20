Govt sacks two PNB EDs in connection with Nirav Modi fraud

The government has sacked two of scam-hit (PNB) for their alleged failure in exercising proper control over the functioning of the

Their services were terminated from January 18, as per the notification.

The central government has removed K V and from the office of (ED) of with immediate effect, it said.

It is alleged that there were procedural lapses on part of both the EDs as they fail to take cognisance of the of India advice of linking SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) with Core Banking Solution (CBS) system of the bank.

The circular was issued in 2016. Some banks implemented the directive, while some did not, including

Rao was to retire this month, while Sharan was to superannuate in May this year.

In August last year, the government dismissed Allahabad Bank's in connection with country's biggest allegedly carried out by and associates at She was MD and of PNB before moving to

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials, allegedly cheated PNB of about Rs 14,000 crore through issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking. A Mumbai branch of PNB had fraudulently issued LoUs for the group of companies belonging to Modi since March 2011.

The total number of LoUs issued to the companies of Nirav Modi, his relatives and the Group are 1,213, and to Mehul Choksi, his relatives and the are 377.

The CBI has already filed chargesheet in this case. The chargesheet has mentioned names of many employees and top management, including former MD and EDs of the bank.

