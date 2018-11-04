JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sembcorp India unit turns around with SGD 28.9 mn profit in Sept-qtr

RSP's best production-dispatch in first 7 months of 2018-19
Business Standard

Govt scheme on encouraging kids to educate elders soon: Javadekar

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadevar said on Sunday that the Centre is working on a scheme under which kids will be encouraged to educate their elders at home.

He visited a family in Jaipur and interacted with the children and urged them to educate their illiterate grandparents.

"Preparations are underway and the scheme will be launched in two months. We will also issue study material," the minister said.

Javadekar, who is the BJP's poll in-charge in Rajasthan, interacted with people here and took their feedback about the government's work in the last five years.

State Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf, Mayor Ashok Lahoti and other leaders of the party accompanied him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements