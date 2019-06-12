Govt to take steps to contain imports of defective/sub-standard steel

The government will take more steps to contain imports of defective or with a view to helping domestic manufacturers, an said.

The said that local players prefer imports of defective or as it is cheaper.

According to industry experts, impacts the quality of goods and hurt domestic manufacturers.

The issue was discussed during a high-level meeting of steel and commerce ministries Tuesday.

"There is a need to contain imports of It comes in because it is cheap in price," the added.

There are already quality control guidelines for various used in various industries to check imports of sub-standard items.

It was also decided to provide steel at affordable rates to engineering exporters, which have complained that the domestic charge huge margins from them.

Engineering exporters use steel as a raw material to manufacture products for export purposes.

"It was decided in the meeting that steel would be provided to engineering exporters at affordable prices and benefits of advance authorisation scheme will be passed on to The nitty-gritties will be finalised by the directorate on this," the official added.

According to the exporters, high prices of domestic steel, a crucial raw material, as compared to international market, has resulted in non-competitiveness of Indian downstream engineering exports.

The ministries of commerce and steel Tuesday assured engineering exporters of making all the efforts to ensure the sector's outbound shipments reach USD billion by 2030.

The country's engineering exports rose by 6.36 per cent to USD 83.7 billion in 2018-19 from USD 78.7 billion in 2017-18.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)