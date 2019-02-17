Govt to examine steel players' demand for MIP on steel: Official

The government will examine domestic companies' demand for imposing minimum price (MIP) on the metal, an said.

In a meeting on February 6, major players, including state-owned Authority of Ltd (SAIL) and JSW Steel, requested the to impose an MIP on all steel products, amid a surge in imports from countries such as and rising raw material costs, which are putting pressure on margins.

The MIP is the rate below which no imports are allowed.

"The situation has to be examined carefully. The ministry will first examine then only take some action," a said when asked whether the ministry is in favour of imposing MIP on

The official, who did not wish to be named, added: "Everything happens after examination. If there is a requirement, we will definitely do it. If not required, we will not do. There has not been any due diligence yet."



In the meeting, the companies requested the to implement and enforce an MIP on all as implemented in February 2016.

The players have said have increased due to trade diversion from China, and As a result, has become a net importer of steel in 2018-19 despite being the second-largest of the in

In February 2016, India had imposed MIP on a number of items with a sunset clause of one year.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several to protect the interest of local industry from dumped imports.

