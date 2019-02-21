Steel ministry creates level playing field for steel producers

JUST IN
Outlook For Food Inflation Expected To Be Benign
In order to provide a level playing field to steel manufacturers, both SMEs and large players, with different capacities and following different routes of steel production, Ministry of Steel has stopped classifying steel producers as integrated steel producers, primary steel producers, secondary steel producers.

Instead, once the steel product is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standard and meets the desired specifications, no distinction shall be made on account of the basic input material and the process followed. 53 quality control orders have been issued in this regard laying down the quality standards for several steel products.

Government engineering departments especially in the C.P.W.D., Military Engineering Service and N.B.C.C. have been asked to ensure adherence to the above clarification and avoid any restrictive practices in their tenders.

