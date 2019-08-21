JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt using ED, CBI and media to harm Chidambaram's reputation: Rahul Gandhi

Enforcement Directorate has also issued a fresh lookout circular against the former Union minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram
Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram. File photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of using the ED, the CBI and sections of the media to "character assassinate" former Union finance minister P Chidambaram.  

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case, following which the CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours" after failing to find him at his residence. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also issued a fresh look out circular against the former Union minister.  
 

"Modi's Govt is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram. I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power," Gandhi tweeted. 

 

 

 
First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 13:25 IST

