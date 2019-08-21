Govt using ED, CBI and media to harm Chidambaram's reputation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of using the ED, the CBI and sections of the media to "character assassinate" former Union finance minister

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case, following which the CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours" after failing to find him at his residence.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also issued a fresh look out circular against the former Union minister.



"Modi's Govt is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram. I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power," Gandhi tweeted.



