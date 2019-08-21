Govt using ED, CBI and media to harm Chidambaram's reputation: Rahul Gandhi

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of using the ED, the CBI and sections of the media to "character assassinate" former Union finance minister P Chidambaram.
The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case, following which the CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours" after failing to find him at his residence.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also issued a fresh look out circular against the former Union minister.
"Modi's Govt is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram. I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power," Gandhi tweeted.
I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power.
