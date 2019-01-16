Govt will set up 462 more Eklavya Model Residential Schools: Oram

The government would set up 462 more Eklavya Model Residential Schools, for Tribal Affairs said here Wednesday.

"Going forward, after Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, if there is any big system of the central government, it is going to be Eklavya Model Residential School," he said while speaking at the valedictory function of the first EMRS National Games and Sports Meet here.

The Centre would spend about Rs 25,000 crore towards the initiative of these schools, he said.

The ministry wanted to expand the schools but funds were not adequate, he said.

He also talked about enhancement in the money spent on each student in these schools and other initiatives of the government.

The Sports Meet, which the minister said would be an annual event, saw participation of students from various states in the country.

