BJP SC Morcha to hold convention in Nagpur

The SC Morcha of the BJP will hold its national convention and a massive rally in on Saturday and Sunday, the of the outfit said Wednesday.

The event, 'Bhim Vijay Sankalp', is being held at Nagpur, where the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is located, to dispel "illusion" that the BJP was a party of upper castes only, BJP SC Morcha told reporters.

"This illusion needs to be removed from the society," he said.

'Bhim Rashtriye Adhiveshan, 2019,' and 'Bhim Rally' at is relevant as it is associated with the life of B R Ambedkar, Sonkar said.

The resolve to bring back the at the Centre in upcoming polls will be taken during the convention and rally, he said.

Sonkar said BJP and would be present in the programme, along with Maharashtra Minister

Sonkar, who represents the Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, hit out at the and other parties for not doing anything for Dalits in the country.

He also attacked chief for entering into alliance with the for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. " should tell people why she has allied with SP..."



He said the SP-BSP alliance was an indication that the two parties were "scared" of the BJP, claiming that the had worked for honouring icons of the Dalit community and ensured their social and economic emancipation.

