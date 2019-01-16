Opposition leaders wish Jaitley speedy recovery

Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, National Conference and RJD supremo Lalu on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Arun Jaitley, who left for the for a medical check-up.

Gandhi was one of the first opposition leaders who wished Jaitley speedy recovery.

In a tweet, the said, "I'm upset to hear Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley."



Following his tweet, other opposition leaders Abdullah and Lalu wished speedy recovery for the

"We hope to see him back in the country & in the best of health very soon. God speed," Abdullah said.

Senior Congress P Chidambaram said he is "deeply disturbed" by the that his Jaitley has gone abroad for medical treatment, and wished him speedy recovery.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress said he prays for Jaitley's full recovery.

Jaitley has been an important communicator and interlocutor with the opposition despite recent constraints, Khurshid said.

Jaitley, 66, who had a and follow-up check-ups at AIIMS last year, left for the Sunday night for a "regular medical check-up", sources said, adding that he would be back by this weekend.

This is Jaitley's first overseas visit since his kidney ailment was confirmed in April last year.

