Indian women's hockey team shocks Ireland 3-0 in 2nd friendly

Indian women's team dished out a spirited performance to notch up a stunning 3-0 victory against silver medallists in their second and final friendly to end their tour of on a high here on Sunday.

had drawn the first match 1-1 against on Saturday.

India's attacking prowess stretched the Irish defenders right from the start as the forwardline made potential forays into the striking circle.

Navjot Kaur found the first breakthrough for when she converted a splendid field goal in the 13th minute to help take a 1-0 lead.

An Indian infringement in the second quarter saw being awarded a PC but it was well-saved by India's defence.

In the 26th minute, a timely assist by the experienced Deep Grace Ekka helped double India's lead to 2-0 ahead of the 10-minute half-time break.

India continued to keep up a discipline structure but in the melee gave away a PC to Ireland only minutes into the third quarter. But India's strong defence kept an Irish goal at bay.

The final quarter saw India set up a powerful attack that fetched them a PC which was well-converted by who was the highest goal scorer for India in this Tour.

"I am proud of the team because playing six matches in nine days can be very difficult and the last two matches we have played without our who has a shoulder strain," said an elated Sjoerd Marijne, of the Indian women's team.

"Today we were particularly good as we controlled the whole match and had them in our circle only six times. We have played good structure, with good disciplined

"One of the things we have improved in this tour is personal leadership and taking responsibility. I am not only seeing the score, it's good to win 3-0 but I am happy with individual performances."



Earlier, India had levelled the four-match series against hosts

