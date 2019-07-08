JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

On eve of MP assembly session, Azad attends CLP meet in Bhopal

Greek conservatives oust Tsipras in election landslide
Business Standard

Greece stands proud again after 'painful' era: new PM Mitsotakis

AFP  |  Athens 

Greece's prime minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday said his country will emerge "proudly" from a "painful" era after his conservative party won a general election by a landslide.

"The country proudly raises its head again," he said in a televised address as early results showed his New Democracy party beating the leftist Syriza party of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by about eight points.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 08 2019. 01:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU