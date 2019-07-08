Greece stands proud again after 'painful' era: new PM Mitsotakis

Greece's prime minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday said his country will emerge "proudly" from a "painful" era after his conservative party won a general election by a landslide.

"The country proudly raises its head again," he said in a televised address as early results showed his New Democracy party beating the leftist Syriza party of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by about eight points.

