Grofers forays into packaged milk, price to be lower than

Online supermarket Grofers on Tuesday said it is foraying into the packaged milk category, and the product will be priced around "12 per cent lower" than what other companies offer in this segment.
The company expects a revenue of Rs 30 crore per annum from the packaged milk business, Grofer CEO Albinder Dhindsa said.
The product will be retailed under the 'G-Fresh' brand and available across major cities within a week's time, he told PTI.
"We are trying to make tetra pack milk more affordable than the market. The milk is priced around 12 per centlower than key competing products," Grofers VP (Private Brands) Vivek Prasad said.
The company also plans to increase its private label range from 800 products to 1,200 by the end of 2020. The packaged milk category is expected to be one of the key SKUs for Grofers.
Grofers claimed that the 'G-Fresh' milk is fortified with Vitamin A and Vitamin D as per the standards laid out by by the FSSAI.
The packaged milk market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent.
The online firm had earlier said it is aiming to double sales to Rs 5,000 crore by the 2019-20 fiscal.
