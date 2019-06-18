Grofers forays into packaged milk, price to be lower than

on Tuesday said it is foraying into the packaged category, and the product will be priced around "12 per cent lower" than what other companies offer in this segment.

The company expects a revenue of Rs 30 crore per annum from the packaged business, said.

The product will be retailed under the 'G-Fresh' brand and available across major cities within a week's time, he told

"We are trying to make tetra pack more affordable than the market. The milk is priced around 12 per centlower than key competing products," ( Brands) said.

The company also plans to increase its label range from 800 products to 1,200 by the end of 2020. The packaged milk category is expected to be one of the key SKUs for

Grofers claimed that the 'G-Fresh' milk is fortified with and as per the standards laid out by by the FSSAI.

The packaged milk market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent.

The firm had earlier said it is aiming to double sales to Rs 5,000 crore by the 2019-20 fiscal.

