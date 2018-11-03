Group C: Rajasthan set J&K daunting target of 395

set a target of 395 for Saturday in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy Game here on the third day of the encounter.

After putting up 379 in the first innings, bundled out for 204 and later declared the second innings for 219/4, putting together overall lead of 394.

started from their overnight score of 186/7 but were able to add only 18 runs to their tally and eventually were bowled out for 204.

For Rajasthan, leg-spinner (5-59) starred with the ball as he picked up a five-wicket haul and spun his web around Jammu and Kashmir at the here.

In their second innings, opener A V Gautam top-scored with 68, while middle-order batsman (44) and Tajinder Singh Dhillon (49 not out) made notable contributions.

However, their first innings hero Chetan Bist, who had scored 159, fell cheaply in the second outing.

At stumps on day 3, Jammu and Kashmir were 34/0, but itwill be an arduous task for the visitors who need another 361 runs for outright victory.

Brief Scores: At Jaipur Rajasthan 379 and 219/4 declared (A V Gautam 68) vs Jammu and Kashmir 204 and 34/0.

Jammu and Kashmir need 361 runs to win.

At Bhubaneswar: Odisha 324 and 50/1 (Govinda Poddar 22 batting) versus 442 all out ( 164, Chetan Bishnoi 75).

by 68 runs.

At Agartala: 360 and 110/0 (U U Bose 64 batting, Bishal Gose 44 batting) vs Services 238 all out (Aanshul Gupta 62, Vikas Hathwala 51).

lead by 232 runs.

At Ranchi: 344 and 44/1 ( 31 batting) versus 298 all out (Gokul Sharma 92, Sibsankar Roy 70).

lead by 90 runs.

At Kanpur: 152 and 123/8 (Snehal Kauthankar 28, Saurabh Kumar 4-31) against 564/4 Declared (Aksh Deep Nath 194, 126, Priyam Garg 117 not out).

trail by 289 runs.

