Rough start for Aditi at KPMG Women's PGA

Indian Ashok witnessed a rough start as she carded a disappointing five-over 77 on the opening day, which puts her at risk of missing the cut at the Women's here.

opened with a series of three bogeys and ended with two more to



sign off a terrible day that saw wind and rain play a big factor at the third Major of the year in women's

Lying 102nd on the leaderboard, will need to go low in the second round to make the cut as 61 players shot two-over or better and Hannah Green, a 22-year-old Australian was on top of the standings.

The 6,807-yard long Hazeltine course has provided a tough test for the players.

Green found only six fairways and nine greens but her putter worked well and she need just 23 putts for her round. Green's best finish at a Major is tied 16th at last year's ANA Inspiration.

Aditi has made one cut and missed another in the first two Majors of a season that has been very modest.

She bogeyed 10th, 11th and 12th before she got her first and only birdie of the day on Par-5 15th. On the second nine she dropped a shot on second and then had two more on eighth and ninth.

Green was one ahead of Hyo Joo Kim, winner of the 2014 Evian Championship, and Mel Reid, a 31-year-old Englishwoman with one top-10 finish in a Major to her credit.

Lying in fourth place with rounds of 70 are two-time Major winners and besides In-Kyung Kim, who has a Major on her resume, and and XiYu and

Lying at 71 are two more double Major champions, and Lydia Ko, as well as Angel Yin, Mirim Lee, Chella Choi, and

