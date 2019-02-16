34 players named for national camp ahead of Azlan Shah Cup

Hockey on Saturday named 34 players for the senior men's national camp, beginning February 18 at the Authority of India, Bengaluru, to prepare for the season's first tournament -- in Ipoh,

The tournament starts on March 23.

Hockey has retained all 18 players in the Indian team that took part at last December, for the month-long camp that concludes on March 18.

The list also features Sultan of Johor Cup silver-medal winning Colts Shilanand Lakra, Suman Beck, Mandeep Mor, Yashdeep Siwach, and who had figured in the 34-member camp for

The youngsters have been credited for showing continued improvement and potential to match the standards at the senior level.

"The team for the 28th will be selected from this core group of 34 players after a selection trial is held in Bengaluru in the last week of February. I am happy to note that the junior players who have recently been inducted into the senior camp have shown significant improvement and that the depth in the group is strong," said David John, High Performance Director,

List of campers:



Goalkeepers: P R Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Krishan



Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Varun Kumar, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Pardeep Singh, Suman Beck, Mandeep Mor, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal SinghMidfielders: Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Sumit, Simranjit Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Yashdeep Siwach,Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sumit Kumar, Gursahabjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, S V Sunil.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)