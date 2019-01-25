GSKCH India gets CCI approval for merger deal with HUL

Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH India) said Friday its merger deal with Limited (HUL) has been approved by the fair trade regulator

The (CCI) has approved the scheme of amalgamation between the two companies, through an-all equity deal, valuing the total of the latter at Rs 31,700 crore.

"We would like to inform you that the has, vide its letter dated January 23, 2019 (received on January 25, 2019), accorded its approval for the amalgamation of the Company with HUL," GSKCH said in a regulatory filing.

"A copy of the order of the is awaited," it added.

Still, the scheme has to pass through various regulatory and other approvals including SEBI and NCLT.

"The scheme remains subject to the receipt of other necessary statutory and regulatory approvals under applicable laws, including by the NSE, SSE, SEBI, NCLT and the respective shareholders and creditors of HUL and the company," GSKCH informed.

On December 3, Anglo-Dutch FMCG giant had announced the acquisition of portfolio, including popular brands Horlicks and Boost, from in India and over 20 other markets for 3.1 billion pounds (about Rs 27,750 crore).

Under the deal, Unilever's Indian arm, HUL is acquiring GSK CH India via an all-equity merger, valuing the total of the latter at Rs 31,700 crore.

GSK CH India is the in the drinks (HFD) category, with popular brands such as Horlicks and Boost.

