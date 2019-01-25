Soros calls China's Xi 'most dangerous' foe of free societies

Billionaire investor on Thursday said Chinese was "the most dangerous enemy" of free societies for presiding over a

" is not the only authoritarian regime in the world but it is the wealthiest, strongest and technologically most advanced," he said, noting concerns too about Vladimir Putin's

"This makes the most dangerous opponent of open societies," Soros told a dinner audience on the margins of the in

The Hungarian-born philanthropist said US tech giants such as must be reined in by authorities for the good of democracy.

He pointed "to the mortal danger facing open societies from the instruments of control that and can put in the hands of repressive regimes".

Soros dwelt on concerns in the West about Chinese tech giants and Huawei, as countries roll out next-generation

He said US should crack down hard on the companies as part of a more focussed effort on instead of taking on "practically the whole world" in trade conflicts.

"If these companies came to dominate the 5G market, they would present an unacceptable security risk for the rest of the world," Soros said in a speech, copies of which were distributed in Chinese.

Communist under Xi has been building a cutting-edge system including to keep tabs on its citizens, and Soros said algorithms would calculate how dangerous a threat individuals might pose to the regime.

"The 'social credit' system, if it became operational, would give Xi total control over the people," he said at the dinner, which was open to media.

"Since Xi is the most dangerous enemy of the open society, we must pin our hopes on the Chinese people, and especially on the business community and a political elite willing to uphold the Confucian tradition," he said, referencing the ancient history of Chinese officials speaking truth to power, on pain of imprisonment or death.

"This doesn't mean that those of us who believe in the open society should remain passive," Soros added.

"The reality is that we are in a Cold War that threatens to turn into a hot one.

"On the other hand, if Xi and Trump were no longer in power, an opportunity would present itself to develop greater cooperation between the two cyber-superpowers."



Soros's dinner speeches are an annual tradition at the elite business forum in Davos, and this year it came after a particularly difficult period for his

Last month, the Soros-funded said it had been "forced" to move its most prestigious study programmes to after a bitter legal battle with the right-wing government of in his native

Soros did not touch on the issue in his speech, but did say: "Those of us who want to preserve the open society must work together and form an effective alliance. We have a task that can't be left to governments."



Meanwhile, China dismissed remarks from as "meaningless" on Friday, after the billionaire investor called the "most dangerous opponent" of free societies and warned against Beijing's

Soros "confused right and wrong in a meaningless statement, and it is not worth refuting", said at a regular press briefing.

"In today's world, it is clear who is opening doors and building roads, and who is closing doors and building walls," she said.

"We hope that the relevant people on the US side can... take an objective, rational, and correct attitude towards China's development," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)