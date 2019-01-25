Chris Brown sues rape accuser for defamation

Following his arrest and release on an of earlier this week, has filed a case against his accuser in courts.

An for the is seeking a criminal prosecution for the "slanderous accusation" of the defendant citing a date of January 18, according to a copy of complaint acquired by The Hollywood

A 24-year-old woman claimed he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room between January 15 and 16 this year. She said they met at Le Crystal club, near Les Champs-Elysees, and she followed him back to the hotel.

According to French publication Closer, the woman in her testimony claimed that Brown raped her. After that, his and a friend of his also sexually assaulted her.

Brown and two of his associates, including a bodyguard, were released without charge, hours after he was detained over a allegation.

has said that it will continue to investigate the claim by the woman, identified as Miss K in the filed papers, which were submitted to Prosecutor's office on the afternoon of January 24.

The filing serves as notice in the case to the and the defendant, and Brown's is seeking to pursue the case under the penal code, instead of a civil case, which could result in up to five years of jail time.

If charges are filed, the defendant will have 10 days to file evidence in her defense, and in French courts it is up to the defendant to prove the statement is true.

The stayed in Paris, filming a music video, and was seen Wednesday shooting around the and on the banks of the

