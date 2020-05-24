Coronavirus cases breach 2,000 mark in Karnataka;97 new cases

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

: COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

breached the 2,000 mark on Sunday with the detection of 97 cases, most of them returnees to the state from Maharashtra, the health department said.

It said the total number of positive cases was now 2,056, including 634 discharges, 1,378 active cases and 42 deaths


Of the total number of cases, 73 had returned from Maharashtra and 41 among them were women.

Giving the break up of cases, it said 26 patients were from Chikkaballapura, 18 from Udupi, 15 from Mandya, 14 from Hassan, six each from Kalaburagi and Yadagiri, four from Davangere, two each from Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada and one each from Kodagu, Vijayapura, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad.

First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 15:54 IST

