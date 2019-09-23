Guar gum futures slip on low demand

Guar gum prices fell 1.37 per cent to Rs 7,910 per 5 quintal in futures trade on Monday following offloading of positions by traders amid a weak trend at the physical market.

Marketmen attributed the decline in guar gum prices to off-loading of bets by participants tracking a weak trend at the spot market due to fall in export demand.

On the National Derivatives and Commodity Exchange, guar gum delivery for October slipped by Rs 110, or 1.37 per cent, to Rs 7,910 per 5 quintal with an open interest of 55,235 lots.

Guar gum for delivery in November also dropped by Rs 114, or 1.4 per cent, to Rs 8,018 per 5 quintal with an open interest of 14,900 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)