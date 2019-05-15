Guardiola beats Klopp to manager of the year award

Manchester City boss edged out Jurgen to a trophy for the second time in three days as the Catalan claimed the of the year.

Guardiola's City retained the title on Sunday, beating Klopp's by a single point at the end of a thrilling title race.

Having also won the League Cup earlier in the campaign, Guardiola's side could complete a first ever domestic treble in English football when they face Watford in at Wembley on Saturday.

Guardiola topped the vote ahead of Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, who has led Spurs to their first ever final, and Nuno Espirito Santo of Wolves, who finished seventh in their first season back in the top flight.

