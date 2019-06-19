Guests for Gupta brothers' sons' weddings begin to arrive

The guests invited to attend ceremonies of the South Africa-based NRIs brothers' sons began to arrive here Wednesday at the ski

An estimated Rs 200 crore is likely to be spent on the high-profile weddings to be attended by VIPs, including spiritual gurus, political leaders and Bollywood celebrities, over the next few days.

Ajay Gupta's son Suryakant's marriage is to be held on June 19-20 while that of Atul Gupta's son is slated for June 21-22.

Security has been tightened from Joshimath to in view of the VIP movements.

With the expressing concern earlier over the damage that the gala event may cause to the fragile ecology, the local administration officials and those of the Board are keeping a tight vigil on the event.

In order to address the environmental concerns raised by the court, the helicopters carrying the guests for the four-day extravaganza have been asked to land in Joshimath and Marwadi instead of landing straight in Auli, said officials.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)