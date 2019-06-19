Hoping to start Kolkata-Hanoi flights from Oct 3: IndiGo CCO

Calling as "one of the most promising destinations", Chief Commercial Officer Wednesday said the is hoping to start operating flights on the Kolkata- route from October 3.

"For us it (Vietnam) is one of the undiscovered markets... is certainly one of the most promising destinations that we have identified," Boulter said.

"We are hoping to start services between and on October 3, followed quickly by services to Ho Chi Minh city," he said in the presence of Vietnamese Pham Sanh Chau at an event here.

Boulter added that these flights are subject to government approvals and the is in the last stages of getting them.

"We expect to get those (approvals) to be done in next couple of weeks. And then, we would be able to put the flights open for sale," he said.

Boulter said that whenever he travels to Bangkok, he finds it quite surprising to see the number of passengers that are heading from to with as a stop in between.

"For us at IndiGo, it (India-Vietnam) was an obvious route to add as we begin more and more into international (operations)," he said.

He said that at present, has deployed around 20 per cent of its current capacity on international routes.

"We look forward to growing further this year," he added.

According to data released by Indian regulator DGCA on Tuesday, has a 49 per cent share in the domestic passenger market currently.

