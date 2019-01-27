Gugu Mbatha-Raw joins humanitarian drama 'Seacole'

British Mbatha-Raw is set to star in the humanitarian drama "Seacole", based on the life of pioneering Jamaican Mary

is directing the film from a screenplay he has written with Oscar-nominated and Marnie Dickens, reported Variety.

became popular during the Crimean War for her care of wounded British soldiers, described in her 1857 autobiography "Wonderful Adventures of Mrs. in Many Lands".

The film will focus on the Crimean battlefield, Seacole's desire to work with and her dedication to care for the British soldiers during and after the war.

" was a pioneering humanitarian who led a courageous life with kindness and charisma. I am deeply inspired by her tenacity and grit and am excited for her place in history to be celebrated in this film," said Mbatha-Raw.

The film will be co-produced and financed by Epic Match Media and UMedia.

