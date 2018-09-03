Guj: 11 injured, 40 detained after clash between two groups

Eleven people were injured in a clash between two groups Monday afternoon in Ramnathpura locality of in Gujarat, police said.

Forty people have been detained in connection with the clash which is believed to the fallout of an old dispute between the two groups, of police said.

"They attacked each other with stones and sticks leaving 11 persons, including a policeman, with minor injuries. It began with a fight between two women," the said.

He said that the area was crowded due to Janmashtami and a large posse of police was rushed there to restore normalcy.

"We rounded up forty people in connection with the incident. The situation is under control now," Rathod added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)