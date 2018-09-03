C'garh murder convict sent threat letter to Odisha CM: Police

A letter was sent to Chief Minister demanding Rs 50 crore ransom, following which an inmate of district jail was identified as its sender, a said Monday.

In the letter, the prisoner, (40), had demanded Rs 50 crore from Patnaik, Superintendent of Police said but refused to divulge the content of the letter and the exact threat mentioned in it, asserting the matter was under investigation.

He said the letter, sent through post, was received by the Police on August 25 who in turn informed their counterparts Sunday.

The swung into action after being alerted, following which the officials identified and interrogated Chouhan, who hails from Janjgir-Champa district in and was currently serving jail term in dacoity and murder cases since 2009, Sheikh said.

Chouhan has confessed to have writing the letter to Patnaik, the SP said, adding that his objective was only to "garner public attention".

"On Sunday, (Intelligence) in a letter informed about the threat letter written to Patnaik," he said.

of Police interrogated Chouhan yesterday, he said.

As per preliminary investigation, Chouhan is mentally unstable, Sheikh said.

He said police will conduct a detailed investigation and send a report to the who will take further action in the matter.

Additional SP Chandrakar said Chouhan told him that he had a habit of writing such letters and had sent a similar communication to a of Odisha in the past.

Director General (Jail) Girdhari Nayak visited Monday and directed the authorities to probe the matter.

