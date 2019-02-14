Guj farmers meet Rahul, seek inclusion of demands in manifesto

A delegation of farmers Thursday met in and sought the inclusion of their demands, including the resolution of land acquisition related issues of Ahmedabad- bullet train project, in his party's manifesto.

The Gandhi scion assured the farmers that his party will look into their request.

The farmers, under the banner of Gujarat Khedut Samaj, met Gandhi after he addressed a rally here and gave a memorandum of 24 demands to the

Farmers have been protesting against the acquisition of land for the Bullet train and other government projects in the state.

They are seeking to resolve the issues of land acquisition and environment for the Bullet train project, Vadodara- expressway, dedicated freight corridor and industrial corridor projects.

"Gandhi asked the delegation to brief the party's manifesto committee about their demands. He assured them that the party will try to include them in its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," said.

Upon their request, Gandhi also agreed to address farmers in Bardoli in the coming days, Patel said.

As part of their demands, farmers also sought a review of industrial corridors, granting of land ownership rights for forest land to tribals under the Forest Rights Act, priority to agriculture sector for water allocation, among others.

Delegations of tribals and Asha workers also met Gandhi to draw his attention towards their demands.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)