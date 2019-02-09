Highlight corruption by BJP-led govts: Rahul Gandhi to Cong state chiefs

Corruption by governments in BJP-ruled states should be highlighted proactively, told the leaders on Saturday.

At a meeting of state chiefs and leaders of legislature party, also discussed candidate selection and alliances for the Lok Sabha elections due this summer, party sources said.

They said was of the view that state leaders should proactively highlight cases of corruption of BJP-led state governments.

He felt that the achievements of UPA 1 and UPA 2 need to be highlighted to check the narrative that has done more for the people as compared to the previous regimes, they said.

"Today I met with our CLP Leaders & PCC Chiefs from all over to review our election preparedness & strategy in each state. We discussed a wide range of issues related to the upcoming elections," Gandhi said in a tweet.

