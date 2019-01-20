NASA to collaborate with China for Moon exploration

is set to collaboratively work with China's space agency for exploration, in a bid to prepare for setting up a human colony on the lunar surface, as well as future missions to deep space.

The US space agency held discussions with the National Space Administration (CNSA) last month to explore the possibility of observing a signature of the landing plume of their lunar lander, Chang'e 4, which landed on the earlier this month.

As works toward its plan to sustainably return to the Moon, it will be critical to collaborate with both commercial and international partners along the way, the US space agency said.

This approach will enable human expansion across the solar system and bring back to Earth new knowledge and opportunities, it said.

NASA's robotic lunar surface missions, which will begin as early as 2020, will focus on scientific understanding of lunar resources, and prepare the lunar surface for a sustained human presence, to include the use of lunar oxygen and hydrogen for future lunar vehicles.

The lunar surface may also serve as a crucial training ground and where we will prepare for future and other destinations, said.

Since the beginning of its mission, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has imaged objects impacting the surface of the

For a number of reasons, NASA was not able to phase LRO's orbit to be at the optimal location during the landing, however NASA was still interested in possibly detecting the plume well after the landing.

Science gathered about how lunar dust is ejected upwards during a spacecraft's landing could inform future missions and how they arrive on the lunar surface.

Since the Chinese landing, LRO instruments have been collecting data that are currently being analysed. LRO is expected to image the Chang'e 4 landing site on January 31 in a manner similar to what was done on Chang'e 3.

NASA and CNSA have agreed that any significant findings resulting from this coordination activity will be shared with the global research community at the 56th session of the meeting of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of meeting in Vienna, Austria, in February this year.

All NASA data associated with this activity are publicly available. In accordance with Administration and Congressional guidance, NASA's cooperation with is transparent, reciprocal and mutually beneficial, the US space agency said.

Such observations are of interest scientifically since they allow NASA to test and constrain models used to understand how water and other volatiles may be transported to the permanently shadowed craters near the lunar poles.

In the coming months, the first Israeli spacecraft will land on the Moon, and partnership with NASA has helped make this possible.

NASA will not only help with observations from LRO and communications support during the mission, but has also developed a retroreflector that will fly onboard the Israeli lander.

