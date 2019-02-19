We appeal AIFF to postpone Feb 28 Srinagar match but will go if 'forced' to: East Bengal

East Bengal Tuesday once again appealed the Federation to postpone their match against Real in the wake of terror attack but ruled out defying the national governing body if it sticks to the schedule.

East Bengal said they will travel to for their match against Real on February 28 if "forced" to do so by the AIFF. The club said it will not take the legal route.

"We are appealing to AIFF to consider this on humanitarian grounds. A team who is in the title race cannot play under such circumstances. We will not take any legal steps. If they force us, we will play in that case," East Bengal official told reporters.

Sarkar said in reply to their letter sent on February 15, the AIFF has said it won't postpone the match further.

"We are not here to fight with AIFF. We want to save and footballers. If something happens to the players it will be a very bad advertisement for Indian But if AIFF forces us then we will try to convince our players to go," he said.

"Our is a foreigner and we have six foreign players who have raised their concerns over playing there (in Srinagar)," he added.

said the February 28 match will be held as per schedule.

"We have replied to East Bengal's e-mail. The situation in is under control. It was under control yesterday (Monday) also. So the game between East Bengal and Real will be held as scheduled on February 28," Dhar told

East Bengal are currently in second spot on the table with 32 points from 16 matches, five points adrift of leaders FC with a game in hand. Real Kashmir are in third with the same number of points and having played 16 games like the red-and-golds.

The match between East Bengal and Real Kashmir was originally to be played on February 10 but the thick snow cover on the TRC ground forced rescheduling of the game to February 28.

But after the February 14 terror attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers, defending champions FC refused to play in on Monday. The Punjab side did not show up for their clash against a ready RKFC after asserting that the home club and the AIFF failed in providing written security assurances.

Minerva filed a writ petition at the Delhi High court, challenging AIFF's refusal to either move the match to some other venue or postpone it.

