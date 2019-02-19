Air quality in Delhi in poor category: CPCB

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category on Tuesday, the (CPCB) said.

The overall air quality index (AQI) of was 234, which is 'poor' category, according to CPCB data.

However, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality in the capital improved to 'moderate' category on Tuesday and is likely to remain the same in the coming days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and between 401 and 500 'severe'.

The CPCB said 25 areas in the national capital recorded 'poor' air quality, while four areas recorded 'moderate' air quality index.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 120 and the PM10 level was at 187, it said.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida recorded 'poor' cateogry while Gurgaon had 'moderate' AQI, the CPCB said.

The SAFAR, on the other hand, said, the air quality in the capital was moderate and is expected to remain so on Wednesday as well.

"A fresh western disturbance is approaching and associated strong winds are expected to disperse pollutants...Air quality will remain in higher end of moderate to lower end of poor till February 22," it said.

