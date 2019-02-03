Guj woman, 3 children die after jumping into well, son saved

A woman and three of her four children drowned Sunday after they jumped into a well in Gujarat's district, some 350 kilometres from here. police said.

Her son was rescued from the well, situated on the outskirts of Jetalvad village in Visavadar taluka, and has been hospitalised, they added.

"Divuben Viram (30) jumped into the well with her four children. She and three of her children died while her son was saved and has been hospitalised," said H V of station.

He said Viram's daughters (4) and Hetvi (3) and son (11 months) died while her 8-year-old son was saved after a two-hour operation involving fire brigade personnel, staff of the 108 ambulance service and villagers.

He said a preliminary probe revealed that financial problems might be behind Viram's decision.

She and her husband did odd jobs and had limited income to raise four children, said.

