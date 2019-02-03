Cong-JD(S) alliance govt to complete full term: Venugopal

-
The remarks of a few Congress leaders on governance in Karnataka had created some misunderstandings in the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition which will be sorted out soon, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said Sunday.
"The coalition government in the state is here to stay and will complete the full five-year term and not a single Congress MLA will quit the party," Venugopal, who is in-charge of the state, told reporters here.
He said the Congress had sought clarification from some leaders who had made a few unsavoury comments on the alliance government.
They have been asked not to make such statements in future, he added.
Congress MLAs had refused the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) offer to destabilise the government, he said, expressing confidence that no legislator will leave the party.
At another press meet, Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao said the BJP had been offering huge sums of money to poach MLAs from the ruling parties, but the MLAs had stood their ground.
On the Hindu Mahasabha's alleged celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, he said such incidents posed a threat to the country.
The BJP was silently supporting such activities to play their communal card before elections, he said.
On the reported tussle between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, Rao said the party had not yet begun talks on the matter.
Both parties will demands seats in their pockets of influence and a decision would be taken after mutual discussions, he said.
