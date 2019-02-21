Gujarat CM mentions Ram temple issue during Assembly speech

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Thursday invoked the issue in the Assembly in a poetic manner, suggesting the BJP and its government believe that a should be built in the UP town.

Besides the issue, he highlighted the BJP government's push for better prices for farm produce and jobs for youths during his speech on the motion to thank O P for his address to the House.

" mae Ram-Yuvao ko kaam-Kisano ko sahi daam-mehngai pe lagaam-hata do bhrashtachari badnaam (Ram temple in Ayodhya, jobs for youth, better MSP for farmers, controlling price-rise and removal of corrupt people)," said Rupani.

Though Rupani often uses this slogan in his public addresses, this was perhaps the first time when he referred to it in the Assembly.

In his address, the CM claimed is the No. 1 state on many parameters, be it industrial output, milk production, groundnut production and exports, among others.

He said the size of Gujarat's budget was just Rs 10,873 crore in 1995-96 (during the rule) and since then it has grown manifold.

"Now, the budget size is over Rs 1,83,666 crore, indicating the size has grown 17 times," Rupani said.

